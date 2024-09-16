Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 13,436 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Insmed Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.23. 1,402,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.