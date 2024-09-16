Insider Selling: PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Insider Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Glenn King sold 130,000 shares of PEXA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.53 ($9.02), for a total value of A$1,759,420.00 ($1,172,946.67).
PEXA Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57.
About PEXA Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PEXA Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for PEXA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEXA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.