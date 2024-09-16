International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.7%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.86 and last traded at $216.29. Approximately 928,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,207,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

The firm has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 260,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

