International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
International Zeolite Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IZCFF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89. International Zeolite has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About International Zeolite
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Zeolite
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.