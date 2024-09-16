International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

International Zeolite Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IZCFF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89. International Zeolite has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

About International Zeolite

(Get Free Report)

See Also

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.