Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.68

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 24805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
