Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.68

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 24805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.