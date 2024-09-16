Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 187,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 187,444 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.16.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

