Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,885. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

