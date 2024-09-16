Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,885. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
