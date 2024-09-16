Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.43

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Preferred ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,584 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 2,325,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 191,636 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

