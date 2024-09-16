Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 10.6% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $475.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.09 and its 200 day moving average is $457.36. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

