Investment (LON:INV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $379.50

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379.50 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 379.50 ($4.96), with a volume of 1047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.90).

Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 359.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 339.19. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 million, a PE ratio of 4,687.50 and a beta of 0.28.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

