IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from IPD Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at IPD Group

In other IPD Group news, insider Mohamed Yoosuff sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.40), for a total value of A$5,100,000.00 ($3,400,000.00). 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IPD Group

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Products Division and Services Division segments. The company offers power distribution; industrial and motor control; automation and industrial communication; power monitoring; electrical cables; manufacture and distribution of cable plugs; and hazardous area equipment under the third-party brands, such as ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, Red Lion, GE, Socomec, and DEHN.

