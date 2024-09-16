iPower (NYSE:IPW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.99. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPower by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

