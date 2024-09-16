iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.22. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $521,081. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.