iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is One Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,278 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

