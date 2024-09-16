iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.25

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 379198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
