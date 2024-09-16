iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.25

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 379198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,161,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,400,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

