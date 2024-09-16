iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.63

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.63 and last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 102528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 452,039 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after buying an additional 227,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,394,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

