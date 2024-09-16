iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.63

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.63 and last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 102528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
