iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 313,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 89,447 shares.The stock last traded at $38.45 and had previously closed at $38.39.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOK. United Community Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,095,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

