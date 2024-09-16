iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Abound Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Abound Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Abound Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

