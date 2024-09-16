iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.