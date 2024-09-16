iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $83,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

