iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Foundry Financial Group Inc.

Foundry Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 158,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 316,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 85,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

