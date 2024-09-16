iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Foundry Financial Group Inc.

Foundry Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

