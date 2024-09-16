iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Lifted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 6.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $167,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,569,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 572,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.