iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.66

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 732486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,889,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,194,000 after purchasing an additional 396,558 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after buying an additional 1,225,766 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 190,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

