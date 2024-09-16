iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,434. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.