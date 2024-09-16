iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 592,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 151,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 156.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

