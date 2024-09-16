iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.48

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 167576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

