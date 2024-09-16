iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.48

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 167576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
