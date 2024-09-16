iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.29

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.29 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 8811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,163,000 after purchasing an additional 979,280 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,485 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

