iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $699,000.

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $579.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

