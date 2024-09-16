iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Stake Boosted by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 262,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $62.01 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

