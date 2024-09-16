iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 179,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

