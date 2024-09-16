iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.67

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 545544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

