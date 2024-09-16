iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.14

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.14 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 4328267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

