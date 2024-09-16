iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $71,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $366.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

