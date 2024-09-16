iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,727 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after buying an additional 807,794 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,803 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 511,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SUB stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.