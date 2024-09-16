iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,013,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $270.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

