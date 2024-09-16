iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.29

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.29 and last traded at $124.71, with a volume of 1283884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.97.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $614,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,047,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 308.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

