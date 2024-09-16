iTeos Therapeutics’ (ITOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 175.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $16.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

