Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.20 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Iteris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITI

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI opened at $7.11 on Friday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a P/E ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,013,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,093,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 270,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.