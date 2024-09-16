Ithaka Group LLC Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ithaka Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
V stock opened at $287.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.81.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
