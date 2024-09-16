Ithaka Group LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ithaka Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,020 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 350,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,840,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 436,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $147,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $346.90 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.21 and a 200 day moving average of $312.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

