J.Jill, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

J.Jill has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.Jill to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Stock Up 2.6 %

JILL stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $275.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $947,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JILL shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Report on JILL

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.