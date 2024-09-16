J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,255 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waste Management by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $208.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

