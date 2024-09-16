J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,787,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,507,000 after buying an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after buying an additional 1,261,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 58,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $41.84 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.