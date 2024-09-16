J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.27 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.43.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

