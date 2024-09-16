J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $319.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

