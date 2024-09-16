J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSLC opened at $110.44 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

