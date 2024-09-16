J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,267 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $69.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

