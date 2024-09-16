J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Quanta Services by 16.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $269.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average is $260.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.