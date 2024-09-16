J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,490,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.